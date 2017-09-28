Younger participants are ‘not as committed to recycling’

PORTSMOUTH residents are putting recycling at the top of their household agenda, a new report suggests.

The One Poll survey, which launched to coincide with this week’s Recycling Week revealed that more than 80 per cent of people questioned confirmed that they recycle as much as possible.

Less than three per cent admitted to not caring about recycling.

The survey found that, while both man and women are equally committed to the cause, there is a clear difference in the approach from different age groups.

Just under 90 per cent of people aged 55 or older advised that they recycle as much as possible.

However only 67 per cent of people aged between 18 and 24 admitted to recycling.

Housebuilding firm Barratt Homes conducted the survey.

The company is currently building new homes on Hayling Island and in Waterlooville and attempts to recycle as much as possible during its building work.

Sales director Michelle Storer said: ‘While the recycling figures are really encouraging overall, I think we need to focus on encouraging younger people to recycle more.

‘Around 17 per cent of those aged between 18 and 24 years old admitted they only recycle when they remember and it would be good to encourage them to increase their recycling to match older age groups.’

‘We currently recycle 95 per cent of construction waste and are committed to diverting waste from landfill and promote recycling and reuse wherever possible.’