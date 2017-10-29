Person sustains serious injuries in Fareham crash

Have your say

A PERSON has been to hospital with 'quite serious' injuries following a collision on a main route this morning.

The two-vehicle collision in Newgate Lane, Fareham, opposite HMS Collingwood, happened after just 1am.

A spokesperson for South Central Ambulance Service said: 'We got the call at 1.03am to a two vehicle road traffic collision.

'We treated one person at the scene and they were taken to Southampton General Hospital due to quite serious injuries they sustained in the collision.'

It is not believed that the injuries are life-threatening at this stage.

Two other people were injured at the scene but not assisted by ambulance staff.

Fire crews also attended the scene.