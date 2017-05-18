Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Fratton

Firefighters have helped free a person from their car after a crash in Fratton this morning.

Fire crews from Cosham and Southsea were called to Guildford Road shortly after 8.20am.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the crews freed the person by cutting the roof of the car.

He added that the patient had been looked over by paramedics.

South Central Ambulance Service confirmed they had received a call at 7.52am reporting a two vehicle collision.

One person was taken to hospital with back pain but his injuries were are not thought to be serious.

Police officers have also been spotted at the scene.

More to follow.