A PERSON has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on a busy road in the early hours of this morning.

The incident in Newgate Lane, Fareham happened at 1.40am just outside Speedfields Park, opposite HMS Collingwood.

Crews from Fareham and Cosham fire stations were sent to the scene where three casualties were reported.

One of the three was subsequently taken to hospital due to their injuries.

More information on this as we get it.