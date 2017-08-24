Pet rescue centre receives huge grant

THE German Shepherd Rescue South in Portchester has received a £5,000 grant from Support Adoption For Pets.

Amy Wilson, fundraising manager at Support Adoption For Pets said: ‘It is a real privilege to help an organisation that works so hard to care for and rehome German Shepherd dogs in need. ‘They are doing a superb job, and the effort the rescue puts in is an inspiration.’

Support Adoption For Pets is an independent charity established by Pets at Home in 2006.

To find out more about Support Adoption For Pets or to support the charity visit supportadoptionforpets.co.uk.