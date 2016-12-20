Petersfield train death ‘not suspicious’

POLICE say the death of a man who was hit by a train near Petersfield rail station is not being treated as suspicious.
The British Transport Police were called to the scene at 5.36pm on Saturday.
A spokesman said: ‘Officers from BTP attended the incident along with the local ambulance service but sadly a man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
‘The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’
