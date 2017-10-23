PICTURE GALLERY: Photographer captures the fury of Storm Brian

Have your say

Cameraman Steve Lewis captured a series of dramatic images as Storm Brian lashed Southsea seafront.

The 54-year-old former Royal Navy photographer braved the elements to shoot his pictures on Saturday afternoon.

A walker feels the force of Storm Brian at Southsea

Taken between Clarence Pier and the Blue Reef aquarium, they show walkers braving spray and wind as wave smashed against the sea wall.

'It was very windy although despite what the pictures show I wouldn't say it was extremely dangerous' said Steve, who lives in Portsmouth and is now a commercial photographer.

'Lots of people were out - and were soaking wet!'

Saturday's Great South Run events were cancelled as Storm Brian swept in but there were no reports of serious damage.