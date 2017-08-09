Search

PICTURED: Driver escapes without serious injury after car veers off A27 into ditch at 70mph

Picture: Highways England
Picture: Highways England
The aircraft carrier is the largest warship ever built by the Royal Navy and has 700 sailors and 200 civilian personnel on board. PHOTO: Royal Navy

REVEALED: Preferred date for HMS Queen Elizabeth’s Portsmouth homecoming

Simon Boyd

Driver charged with causing moped rider’s death in Portsmouth tells court: ‘I’m a sensible driver’

1
Have your say

A driver has escaped without serious injuries after her car veered off the road at 70mph into a ditch.

Two lanes were closed on the A27 near Portsmouth after the accident, which happened at about midday.

The eastbound route was shut before the A3M at Farlington, with delays going back to the A2030 Eastern Road.

Highways England said police were helping to recover a car which has fallen down a ditch.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said a caller had said a driver hads veered off the road at about 70mphand went down an embankment.

The driver, a 21-year-old female, sustained minor injuries and was helped from the car with the help of the ambulance crew and firefighters.

The spokesman added: ‘She will be taken to hospital but this is more precautionary given the speed and nature of the incident and she is obviously very fortunate not to have been seriously injured.’

The lanes have now been reopened.