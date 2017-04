A MOTORBIKE rider and driver were taken to hospital after a crash.

Firefighters had to cut the roof of the top of the vehicle off to rescue the male driver after the incident today at about 10am.

It happened in Fareham Road, heading toward North Boarhunt.

Firefighters said although both men were taken to hospital it was thought to be only a precaution to check over the pair.

The circumstances of what happened are not clear but it’s thought there may have been a fault with the car.