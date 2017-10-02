PICTURED: Firefighters tackle blaze in Portsmouth sports pavilion

Have your say

A SPORTS pavilion in Portsmouth has been damaged by fire.

The blaze in the building on King George V playing fields, in Cosham, started at around 10.30pm last night.

Firefighters tackled a blaze in the sports pavilion on King George V playing fields.

Firefighters from Cosham, Havant and Southsea tackled the flames and made the scene safe.

The incident ended just after 2am. Four pumps and around 25 firefighters were at the scene.

A spokesman from Cosham said police were investigating a possible arson.

‘We were called to a fairly big fire in the pavilion on King George V playing fields,’ he said.

‘It had started on the ground floor and spread to the loft space.

‘I believe a police investigation will be starting today.’