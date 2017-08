Have your say

A car believed to be stolen was found ablaze in a quiet country road in Stubbington.

A crew from Fareham Fire Station were called out at about 2am this morning after the Rover was discovered by a passer by in Oak Croft Lane.

A station spokesman said the car had been abandoned and it is thought the blaze was started deliberately.

Firefighters took about a hour to get the fire under control using two hose reels.