PICTURES: Britain’s Got Talent band perform to 1,700 Portsmouth school kids

It’s hard to tell what would be more frightening- performing to Her Majesty the Queen or to 1,700 school children.

But swing band Jive Aces seemed to hit the right note with their large audience yesterday after putting on a special performance at the Guildhall.

The Jive Aces and schoolchildren. All picture credits: Paul Taylor

The band, which came to national attention when they reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012, even got the children dancing along like monkeys to the Disney classic ‘I Wanna Be Like You’.

The large crowd also saw a piano being played with feet, while another member of the band twirled and threw a double bass up in to the air.

Sam Brydon, a teacher from Milton Park Primary School, said: ‘The children had a fantastic time at the Jive Aces concert.

‘They were dancing in the aisles, and for some of the children it was their first opportunity to see a live band.’

The concert was part of Portsmouth Music Hub’s campaign ‘Live Music Portsmouth’, which is designed to give the city’s children a range of musical and cultural opportunities.

Since their performances on ITV the band have performed for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, and took part in the Jubilee Celebrations in Hyde Park.

Sue Beckett, chief executive of the Hub, said: ‘It’s been a stunning concert and a fantastic way to engage so many children.

‘Seeing the Guildhall packed with young people loving the rhythms and vibes of such a fantastic band was truly inspiring.

‘We hope that concerts like this will inspire children to play instruments and develop a love of music that will last a lifetime.’