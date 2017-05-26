PICTURES: Firefighters battle huge blaze at garden centre

These dramatic pictures show how firefighters tackled a huge blaze at a garden centre last night.

Three appliances from Fareham and Hightown fire station rushed to Solent Nurseries, in Fontley Road, Titchfield, shortly before 8.15pm.

Picture: Fareham Fire Station/Twitter

An area of poly tunnels, spanning about 50 by 25m, was destroyed by the fire.

Crews used three water jets and two hose reels to dampen down the flames.

Fareham fire station posted the pictures on its Twitter page.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said crews sent in a stop message at 9.39pm.