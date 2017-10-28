Pictures show devastation caused by Gosport fire

These pictures show the damage caused by a kitchen blaze in Gosport - and firefighters say it could have been a lot worse.

The fire broke out in Gazelle Close, Gosport, just after 3pm yesterday.

The fire in Gazelle Close, Gosport Picture: Hampshire Fire and Rescue

As reported, it started in the kitchen in the conservatory of the house, and spread to a neighbouring house’s first floor and roof - and in total it damaged three homes.

Nobody was injured but a 60-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

In total six fire engines were called - from Gosport, Fareham, Cosham and Southsea - and a total 24 firefighters, with 10 of those having to put on breathing apparatus. Three hose jets were used.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: ‘The initial crew on scene have been praised for their swift actions, as this incident demonstrated an unusual spread of fire, in a roof space. Without their swift actions this fire could have damaged further properties.’

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

