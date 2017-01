Three people had a lucky escape last night after their car left the A3 and slid down an embankment.

South Central Ambulance Service posted pictures of the daring rescue as paramedics climbed down to reach the trio who were trapped in their vehicle.

Credit: South Central Ambulance Service/Twitter

The incident happened on the northbound route near Liss shortly after 5pm.

It is not known if any other vehicles were involved.

SCAS tweeted that the three people in the car had all been rescued successfully.