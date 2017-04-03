PICTURES: Young photographer captures amazing snaps of Portsmouth

AS these striking shots of our city show, Portsmouth has an abundance of sights and views for photographers to take advantage of.

One of those snappers, college student Huon Barlow, is now urging others to pick up their cameras and get snapping our city.

The 18-year-old, from Waterlooville, took up photography five years ago and now makes regular visits to Portsmouth to build up his portfolio.

After being inspired to take up the hobby by his dad and uncle, he bought a second-hand digital SLR camera, before buying a Canon 1300D at Christmas.

He said: ‘It was when I bought my first camera that the love for photography first arose.

‘I used to go out with my uncle as a young lad and take photos. He was the first in my family to take it up as a hobby.

‘I saw what photographers in the city were doing and they inspired me to get better.

‘I always try to get out and shoot as much as possible.

‘There are some beautiful places in Portsmouth to take photos.’

Huon also takes up client requests alongside his amateur shots and regularly shows off his work on social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

Huon Barlow. Picture: Fransisco Carino

His paid work includes photos for South Downs College, where he studies, and for last year’s Victorious Festival.

He added: ‘I think photography is something which everyone can pick up.

‘I am motivated by how I can improve. You have to learn how to make mistakes and move on.’

Huon named Gunwharf Quays among his favourite sites to take a great photo, but said the city’s rooftops were most popular with local lensmen and women.

Asked about what advice he would give to people thinking of taking up photography, Huon added: ’Just go out for a day and take pictures.

‘It doesn’t have to be a nice day, if you see something you like take a picture of it.

‘If you have a photo you will learn what looks good, and what doesn’t.’

Huon’s photos can be found on Instagram on @Huon.Barlow.