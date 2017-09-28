Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has died

Have your say

HUGH Hefner has died at the age of 91.

Playboy Enterprises Inc announced the adult magazine founder’s death this morning, saying he had passed away peacefully at his home from natural causes.

Hugh began building his Playboy empire from his kitchen in 1953 and the silk-pyjama-clad entrepreneur lived and embodied the Playboy lifestyle up until the time of his death.

Hugh’s son, Cooper Hefner paid tribute to his father’s ‘exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer.’

The first edition of Playboy featured nude photographs of Marilyn Monroe that Hugh purchased for $200. Success quickly followed and the publication became one of the largest-selling men’s publications in the world. From this, Hugh began building his empire, later running nightclubs and casino.

In his lifetime, the mogul claimed to have slept with more than 1,000 women and threw countless luxurious parties at his famous Playboy Mansion.

Cooper said his father would be ‘greatly missed by many.’