Firefighters are dealing with a shed fire that has caused a huge plume of smoke over Portsmouth.

The incident started in Lincoln Road, Fratton at about 12.50pm today.

A spokesman from the fire service said that three pumps from Southsea Fire Station are currently on the scene.

A fire is believed to have started in a shed and spread to a neighbouring garage, also affecting two other nearby sheds.

