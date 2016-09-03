Police appeal for wanted Blackpool man with Portsmouth connections

Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man from Blackpool.

John Hewitt, 36, formerly of Dickson Road, in Blackpool, is wanted in connection with a number of offences including rape, false imprisonment, wounding, possession of a firearm, threats to kill and theft. These incidents are reported to have taken place between June 2015 to July this year.

Hewitt has links to Portsmouth and other names he uses are John Wilson, Dean McKenzie, John Burton and John Davies.

Ellie Gomerson, from Blackpool Police’s public protection pnit, said: ‘We are actively trying to locate Hewitt and I urge who may have seen him or knows where he is to get in touch with us.

‘I would advise anyone who sees him not to approach him but to contact the police immediately.’

If you have any information that could help locate Hewitt, call police on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.