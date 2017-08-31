Police confirm name of driver who died when car crashed into tree in Rowlands Castle

Have your say

Police have released the name of the driver who died after his car crashed into a tree in Rowlands Castle.

Neil MacKenzie, of Hillbrow Close in Rowlands Castle, was driving a Nissan Qasquai when the collision happened on Manor Lodge Road on August 17.

The 59-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hampshire Constabulary said investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44170318767.