Police identify two victims of lorry collision

POLICE have named the two people who were killed in a horrific multi-vehicle collision on one of the county’s busiest roads last Monday.

Michael James, 77, of Broadstone, Dorset and Susan Curtis, 67 of Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire were travelling in an Audi between Junctions 9 and 10 on the M3 by Winchester when it collided with three lorries.

Michael James

Both died as a result of the collision at around 10.15am.

A tribute from Mr James’ family was also released.

It read: ‘Suddenly and tragically Mike James was taken from us and leaves behind two sons and two grandchildren. He was much loved and will be terribly missed by so many.’

A 63-year-old man was interviewed under caution in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

Officers from Hampshire Police are still appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dash cam footage to come forward and speak to police who are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote 44170212966.