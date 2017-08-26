Police investigate death of 34-year-old man at Portsmouth shipping port

POLICE and health and safety executives have launched an investigation into the death of a man at Portsmouth’s port.

Police were called to Portsmouth International Port at about 6.51pm last night after a 34-year-old man was found dead.

The man – an employee for MMD Shipping Services – died at the firm’s at Flathouse Quay site, where it is believed he was crushed between two containers.

Following the investigation’s launch, the Health and Safety Executive said in a statement: ‘HSE are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man following an incident at Flathouse Quay, Portsmouth.

‘HSE Inspectors attended the site last night and a joint investigation with Hampshire police into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death is under way.’

A letter detailing the incident, which police have said was ‘industrial’, was handed out to all MMD Shipping Services staff as they started their shifts this morning.

Those affected by the event are being offered a free counselling service over the phone and face-to-face.