Police investigation after car fire in Fratton

FIREFIGHTERS were called out in the early hours of this morning after a car fire in Cuthbert Road.

A spokesperson for Southsea Fire Station said: ‘We were called at 1.30am and when we got there the car was well alight.

The car was completely destroyed and damaged another car as well as melting PVC door frames of the two adjacent houses and cracking a front window.’

The crew used two breathing apparatus and a foam reel to put out the fire due to running fuel underneath the vehicle.

Police officers attended the scene at the time and the fire station confirmed the cause was being investigated by the police.