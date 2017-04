A lorry driver who died in a crash on the M27 has been named by police.

Ognyan Kozhuharov, 58, from Bulgaria, was involved in a single-vehicle accident in his HGV lorry just before 7.45am on Friday, March 31, between junctions 9 and 10 on the westbound carriageway.

The 58-year-old lorry driver was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, in a serious condition but died shortly afterwards.

Police say his next of kin have been informed.