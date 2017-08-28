Police name man who died at Portsmouth Dockyard

Have your say

THE man who died while working at Portsmouth Dockyard has been named.

Mieczyslaw ‘Mitch’ Siwak was fatally injured in the incident at Flathouse Quay on August 25.

Police were called at 6.51pm after reports that a man had suffered serious injuries.

The 34-year-old, of Stocker Road, Bognor Regis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers continue to investigate the incident alongside the Health & Safety Executive.

A 35-year-old man from Sussex has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and theft in connection with the investigation.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Following the investigation’s launch, the Health & Safety Executive said in a statement: ‘HSE ios investigating the death and a joint investigation with Hampshire police into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death is under way.’

A letter detailing the incident, which police have said was ‘industrial’, was handed out to all MMD Shipping Services staff as they started their shifts this morning.

Those affected by the event are being offered a free counselling service over the phone and face-to-face.