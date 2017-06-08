Police vow to ensure festival safety

A DEDICATED policing plan has been put in place for this weekend’s Isle of Wight Festival.

Hampshire Constabulary is working in close co-operation with Solo, the festival’s organisers, to keep crime to a minimum at the event.

Hampshire Constabulary’s Isle of Wight Festival police commander, Superintendent Simon Dodds, said: ‘For more than 15 years, the Isle of Wight Festival has maintained a reputation for having low levels of crime and a friendly atmosphere.

‘As in previous years, police will be patrolling the site in partnership with security staff to ensure a safer environment for members of the public enjoying the festival.’

Hampshire Constabulary’s crime prevention advisor added: ‘Upon arrival, festival-goers are invited to spend time at our festival police station in Seaclose Park, where we’ll be offering further interactive ways to stay safe throughout the festival.’

For more information follow @FestivalCop on Twitter.

