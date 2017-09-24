Politicians say ‘We all need to work together’

Member of Parliament for Portsmouth North, Penny Mordaunt attended the meeting of the Churches Homeless Action group.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘I think this was a great meeting and it is not going to be just a one-off event.

‘The multi-agency approach is the right solution as unless we have wraparound support for each individual then we are not supporting them.

‘This is our community and these are our people and we have to come together.

‘We are all part of the solution and I think that is the message.’

Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan also attended.

Stephen said: ‘I came to the meeting because of a National Audit report that showed that public spending on homelessness is £1bn a year and the reason we have seen an increase is because of the government’s welfare changes.

‘I want to see the people in housing and given the support to stay in their homes.

‘The message for me today is to work together for so we can end homeless once and for all in Portsmouth.

Independent city councillor Paul Godier, who was homeless for 10 years himself, said: ‘Nobody has the right answer and so we all need to work together.

‘We are on the ball for this winter and we have all the churches opening up.’

Cllr Godier was made the council’s homelessness champion to act as a figurehead and work with organisations.