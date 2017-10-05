£1bn boost to benefit navy

THE Royal Navy is set to benefit from a new £1bn boost.

Defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon announced the deal at the Conservative Party conference yesterday which aims to allow warships to spend greater time at sea.

He said that the contracts agreed under a new Common Support Model (CSM) would assist and help maintain the new Queen Elizabeth aircraft carriers, the Royal Navy’s existing warships and the forthcoming Type 26 and Type 31 frigates.

Sir Michael said: ‘This new deal will support the Royal Navy as we prepare to welcome two huge new aircraft carriers, two new classes of frigates and new support ships.

‘We are growing the Royal Navy and ensuring that our warships will spend more time out at sea defending Britain.’

