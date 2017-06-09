3AM HAVANT RESULT UPDATE: Mak ‘delighted and honoured’ to be re-elected

Tory MP Alan Mak has held onto his seat in Havant.

The Conservative polled 27,676 votes, and was first elected as the borough’s MP in 2015.

He fought against six other candidates, and Labour’s Graham Giles came second with 11,720 votes.

Liberal Democrat Paul Gray came third with 2,801 votes, and Ukip candidate John Perry was fourth with 2,011 votes.

The Green Party followed in fifth place with candidate Tim Dawes receiving 1,122 votes, and finally Independent candidate Ann Buckley came sixth, with 984 votes.

Mr Mak said: ‘I’m delighted and honoured to have been re-elected as an MP with an increased majority and an increased share of the vote.

‘Over the last two years I’ve worked really hard to be a community-focused and active local MP, and that’s how I’m going to continue over the coming years.

‘The result is a real strong endorsement from local residents with regards to the work I’ve done, and I’m going to continue working hard for them.’

In 2015 John Perry came second to Mr Mak with Ukip. His vote fell down from 9,239 to 2,011.

But Labour’s Graham Giles gained 4,571 more votes this year.

He said: ‘I’m very pleased with the amount of votes I got. What I set out to do here was make the message about what Labour means for Havant clear – there are real needs here that are not being addressed currently by a Tory government.

‘I think there’s an issue about why people vote Conservative in Havant when it’s such a disadvantage to them.

‘Now we’ve put all the other parties behind us in Havant and only the Tories ahead, we know this is a two-horse race.’