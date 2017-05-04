Search

4am UPDATE: LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS

editorial image
Tories will be smiling handsomely after tonight's Hampshire County Council election results.

COMMENT: Ukip vanquished as Hampshire turns a deeper shade of blue

Cllr Roger Price

Long-standing Lib Dem holds on to seat in close battle with Tory as no change comes to borough

Here are the results from all the seats in The News area from last night’s Hampshire County Council elections.

Crofton

Names Votes

Pal Hayre (Con) 3,029

Jim Forrest (Lib Dem) 2,274

Kim Rose (Ukip) 411

Leslie Ricketts (Lab) 267

Rosemary Hobbs (Green) 158

Majority 755

Turnout 46%

Portchester

Names Votes

Roger Price (Lib Dem) 2,648

Geoff Fazackarley (Con) 2,504

Stuart Rose (Lab) 450

Majority 144

Turnout 38%

Sarisbury

Names Votes

Sean Woodward (Con) 2,818

Ben Powell (Lib Dem) 556

Norman Pasley (Green) 325

Jane Sibley (Lab) 315

Majority 2,262

Turnout 31%

Titchfield

Names Votes

Geoffrey Hockley (Con) 3,270

Martin Francis (Lib Dem) 728

Mick Prior (Lab) 502

Majority 2,542

Turnout 34%

Fareham Town

Names Votes

Fred Birkett (Con) 4,183

Peter Latham (Con) 3,721

Shaun Cunningham (Lib Dem) 1,846

Gerry Kelly (Lib Dem) 1,432

Andy Mooney (Lab) 928

Richard Ryan (Lab) 789

Dilys Harrison (Green) 587

David Harrison (Green) 523

Majority 462

Turnout 33%

Warsash

Names Votes

Keith Evans (Con) 3,829

Jim Palmer (Lib Dem) 456

Jim Carr (Lab) 387

Miles Grindley (Green) 264

Tony Blewett (Ukip) 240

Majority 3,373

Turnout 37%

Bridgemary

Names Votes

Stephen Philpott (Con) 2,055

Stephen Hammond (Lib Dem) 1,261

Alan Durrant (Lab) 633

Stephen Thomas (Ukip) 308

Nancy Hurworth (Green) 98

Majority 794

Turnout 31.8%

Hardway

Names Votes

Piers Bateman (Con) 1,525

Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem) 2,049

James Fox (Lab) 356

Majority 524

Turnout 31.02%

Lee

Names Votes

Graham Burgess, Con 2,892

Sean Evans, Lib Dem 339

Peter Hurworth, Green 152

Stan Seymour, UKIP 278

Jill Whitcher, Lab 387

Majority 2,553

Turnout 32.47%

Leesland and Town

Names Votes

Peter Edgar, Con 4,756

Chris Carter, Con 4,353

Robert Hylands, Lib Dem 1,501

Stephen Marshall, Lib Dem 1,203

Mark Smiith, Lab 984

Charis Noakes, Lab 969

David Foster, UKIP 652

John Bowles, UKIP 625

David Sekules, Green 444

Majority 3,255

Turnout 34.68%

Cowplain & Hart Plain

Names Votes

David Keast (Con) (R) 2,539

Howard Sherlock (Lab) 401

Fiona Drinan (Lib Dem) 355

John Picard (Ukip) 198

Bruce Holman (Green) 153

Majority 2,138

Turnout 30

Emsworth & St Faiths

Names Votes

Ray Bolton (Con) 3,299

Crispin Ward (Lib Dem) 820

Munazza Faiz (Lab) 613

Sue Dawes (Green) 492

John Davis (Ukip) 338

Majority 2,479

Turnout 41%

Hayling Island

Names Votes

Lance Quantrill (Con) 3,186

Richard Coates (Ukip) 764

Sheree Earnshaw (Lab) 593

Paul Gray (Lib Dem) 526

Sue Holt (Green) 255

John Moore (BNP) 30

Majority 2,422

Turnout 37%

North East Havant

Names Votes

Jackie Branson (Con) 1,304

Phil Munday (Lab) 655

Faith Ponsonby (Lib Dem) 559

Malc Carpmenter (Ukip) 368

Richard Lancaster (Green) 108

Majority 649

Turnout 21%

North West Havant

Liz Fairhurst (Con) 2,095

Philippa Gray (Lib Dem) 949

Phil Pearson (Lab) 442

Dave Walbridge (Ukip) 260

Terry Mitchell (Green) 119

Majority 1,146

Turnout 26%

Purbrook & Stakes South

Names Votes

Gary Hughes (Con) 2,088

Anthony Martin (Lab) 497

Andy Boxall (Ukip) 288

Ann Bazley (Lib Dem) 282

Rosie Blackburn (Green) 178

Majority 1,591

Turnout 26%

Waterloo & Stakes North

Names Votes

Ann Briggs (Con) 2,842

Catherine Billiam (Lib Dem) 398

Anthony Berry (Lab) 493

Tim Dawes (Green) 196

Majority 2,349

Turnout 30%

Meon Valley

Roger Huxstep (Con) 2,925

Vivian Achwal (Lib Dem) 1,509

Leslie Mitchell (Ukip) 163

Anne West (Lab) 208

Anne Coleman (Green) 217

Majority 1,416

Turnout 42%

Bishop’s Waltham

Names Votes

Rob Humby (Con) 3,657

Lewis North (Lib Dem) 1,301

Steve Haines (Lab) 398

Victoria Jones (Green) 425

Majority 2,356

Turnout 43%

