4am UPDATE: LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS

Here are the results from all the seats in The News area from last night’s Hampshire County Council elections.
Crofton
Names Votes
Pal Hayre (Con) 3,029
Jim Forrest (Lib Dem) 2,274
Kim Rose (Ukip) 411
Leslie Ricketts (Lab) 267
Rosemary Hobbs (Green) 158
Majority 755
Turnout 46%
Portchester
Names Votes
Roger Price (Lib Dem) 2,648
Geoff Fazackarley (Con) 2,504
Stuart Rose (Lab) 450
Majority 144
Turnout 38%
Sarisbury
Names Votes
Sean Woodward (Con) 2,818
Ben Powell (Lib Dem) 556
Norman Pasley (Green) 325
Jane Sibley (Lab) 315
Majority 2,262
Turnout 31%
Titchfield
Names Votes
Geoffrey Hockley (Con) 3,270
Martin Francis (Lib Dem) 728
Mick Prior (Lab) 502
Majority 2,542
Turnout 34%
Fareham Town
Names Votes
Fred Birkett (Con) 4,183
Peter Latham (Con) 3,721
Shaun Cunningham (Lib Dem) 1,846
Gerry Kelly (Lib Dem) 1,432
Andy Mooney (Lab) 928
Richard Ryan (Lab) 789
Dilys Harrison (Green) 587
David Harrison (Green) 523
Majority 462
Turnout 33%
Warsash
Names Votes
Keith Evans (Con) 3,829
Jim Palmer (Lib Dem) 456
Jim Carr (Lab) 387
Miles Grindley (Green) 264
Tony Blewett (Ukip) 240
Majority 3,373
Turnout 37%
Bridgemary
Names Votes
Stephen Philpott (Con) 2,055
Stephen Hammond (Lib Dem) 1,261
Alan Durrant (Lab) 633
Stephen Thomas (Ukip) 308
Nancy Hurworth (Green) 98
Majority 794
Turnout 31.8%
Hardway
Names Votes
Piers Bateman (Con) 1,525
Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem) 2,049
James Fox (Lab) 356
Majority 524
Turnout 31.02%
Lee
Names Votes
Graham Burgess, Con 2,892
Sean Evans, Lib Dem 339
Peter Hurworth, Green 152
Stan Seymour, UKIP 278
Jill Whitcher, Lab 387
Majority 2,553
Turnout 32.47%
Leesland and Town
Names Votes
Peter Edgar, Con 4,756
Chris Carter, Con 4,353
Robert Hylands, Lib Dem 1,501
Stephen Marshall, Lib Dem 1,203
Mark Smiith, Lab 984
Charis Noakes, Lab 969
David Foster, UKIP 652
John Bowles, UKIP 625
David Sekules, Green 444
Majority 3,255
Turnout 34.68%
Cowplain & Hart Plain
Names Votes
David Keast (Con) (R) 2,539
Howard Sherlock (Lab) 401
Fiona Drinan (Lib Dem) 355
John Picard (Ukip) 198
Bruce Holman (Green) 153
Majority 2,138
Turnout 30
Emsworth & St Faiths
Names Votes
Ray Bolton (Con) 3,299
Crispin Ward (Lib Dem) 820
Munazza Faiz (Lab) 613
Sue Dawes (Green) 492
John Davis (Ukip) 338
Majority 2,479
Turnout 41%
Hayling Island
Names Votes
Lance Quantrill (Con) 3,186
Richard Coates (Ukip) 764
Sheree Earnshaw (Lab) 593
Paul Gray (Lib Dem) 526
Sue Holt (Green) 255
John Moore (BNP) 30
Majority 2,422
Turnout 37%
North East Havant
Names Votes
Jackie Branson (Con) 1,304
Phil Munday (Lab) 655
Faith Ponsonby (Lib Dem) 559
Malc Carpmenter (Ukip) 368
Richard Lancaster (Green) 108
Majority 649
Turnout 21%
North West Havant
Liz Fairhurst (Con) 2,095
Philippa Gray (Lib Dem) 949
Phil Pearson (Lab) 442
Dave Walbridge (Ukip) 260
Terry Mitchell (Green) 119
Majority 1,146
Turnout 26%
Purbrook & Stakes South
Names Votes
Gary Hughes (Con) 2,088
Anthony Martin (Lab) 497
Andy Boxall (Ukip) 288
Ann Bazley (Lib Dem) 282
Rosie Blackburn (Green) 178
Majority 1,591
Turnout 26%
Waterloo & Stakes North
Names Votes
Ann Briggs (Con) 2,842
Catherine Billiam (Lib Dem) 398
Anthony Berry (Lab) 493
Tim Dawes (Green) 196
Majority 2,349
Turnout 30%
Meon Valley
Roger Huxstep (Con) 2,925
Vivian Achwal (Lib Dem) 1,509
Leslie Mitchell (Ukip) 163
Anne West (Lab) 208
Anne Coleman (Green) 217
Majority 1,416
Turnout 42%
Bishop’s Waltham
Names Votes
Rob Humby (Con) 3,657
Lewis North (Lib Dem) 1,301
Steve Haines (Lab) 398
Victoria Jones (Green) 425
Majority 2,356
Turnout 43%