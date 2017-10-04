A chance to have your say on the local plan

AFTER releasing its draft local plan, Fareham Borough Council is holding exhibitions and meetings this month and next.

Council leader Sean Woodward said: ‘We are reviewing our Local Plan to make sure we have a robust plan in place that can meet the challenge of our housing shortage.’

The exhibitions will be open to all and run from 2pm to 6pm, and the CAT meetings will run from 7pm to 8.30pm.

n Wednesday, October 25, CAT at Portchester Community School (ticketed event)

n Thursday, October 26, CAT at Holy Road, Stubbington Room

n Wednesday, November 8, CAT at Ferneham Hall, Fareham

n Friday, November 10, CAT at Warsash Victory Hall (ticketed event)

n Monday, November 13, CAT at St Peter’s Church, Titchfield

Tickets can be booked by phoning 01329 236100 or emailing consultation@fareham.gov.uk. Two tickets per person will be allowed. You do not need tickets for any of the exhibitions or other CAT meetings.