‘A very sad day’ as respects are paid to popular councillor

FAMILY, friends and colleagues packed out a crematorium to say their goodbyes to a well-loved councillor.

There was barely space left to stand at Portchester Crematorium as people gathered for the funeral of the late Cllr Jill Wright, who died on Tuesday, October 3, aged 69.

Cllr Jill Wright

Jill moved to Gosport at a young age, where she stayed for her entire life. She attended Bay House School and attained A-levels in maths, French and German.

After joining the Labour party in 1968 she was a ward councillor for Rowner, Bridgemary North and Bridgemary South for 16 years.

For a time she was also the practice manager at Bridgemary Medical Centre.

Cllr June Cully, who spoke at the funeral, said: ‘Jill earned respect from councillors from all parties and the council staff.

‘Jill was an avid reader and always quick to spot grammar and spelling errors in council reports.

‘It has been a privilege to work with her and she has left a visible legacy on the town – Jill was strong-willed and determined in absolutely everything she did.’

Cllr Peter Chegwyn said: ‘I think Jill was one of the best councillors to have served on the council.

‘She was genuinely respected across all political parties for everything she believed in – when she spoke, you listened.

‘I think the remarkable turnout today has really shown just how adored she was.

‘We have lost one of the best councillors – it is a great shame and a loss for the town.

‘We are all sorry to see her go.’

Cllr Keith Farr said: ‘Jill was always right in what she said and it has been a very sad loss.

‘We are going to miss her terribly and it has been a really sad day for us all today.’

The family has requested that any donations go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association Portsmouth and South East Hants branch.