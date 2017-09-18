Anger over plans for new 49-home estate in Locks Heath

PROPOSALS have been revealed for a new 49-home estate on green fields.

An outline planning application has been submitted to Fareham Borough Council over plans for the estate on land south of Sovereign Crescent in Locks Heath.

The proposals include associated access from The Florins and nearby residents have reacted with anger to the proposals.

Linda Edwards, of Beverley Close commented on the application: ‘Again, leave some green wildlife areas. The whole area cannot cope with any more housing, No places, at schools, doctor’s and dentists. Roads are at a complete gridlock, enough is enough.’

Anil Jain, of The Florins also commented: ‘I am particularly horrified with the prospect of more development happening at the end of my road. Increased noise, traffic, ecology, parking and how out of keeping with the rest of the estate, shows that it simply does not make any sense.’

It is not yet known who the proposed developer for the project is.