Authority gives cash boost to care centre

MORE than £2,000 has been given to a centre that helps breast cancer patients.

Fareham Borough Council awarded Breast Cancer Haven Wessex in Titchfield a grant of £2,535 towards purchasing essential equipment needed to deliver their services.

The breast cancer support centre in Titchfield, which opened in October 2015, applied to council for help with funding to allow them to purchase 20 stackable chairs to be used on their welcome days, an extra computer and desk and a specialist Shiatsu mattress.

Emma Bazeley, trusts and foundations executive at Breast Cancer Haven said: ‘We are so grateful to the council for providing us with funding for essential equipment. It will help us to fund a whole new service for our visitors which we are very excited about.’

Executive member for community, Cllr Sue Bell, said: ‘Fareham Borough Council is delighted to award funding to this important charity which provides treatment, care and emotional support for a large number of breast cancer patients.’