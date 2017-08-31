Bid to crackdown on public drinking and drug-taking

A COUNCIL wants to crack down on public drinking and drug taking.

It is part of a review into how Public Space Protection Orders are used in Gosport.

Chairman of the Gosport Borough Council’s community board Cllr Graham Burgess said: ‘This new order would beef up the powers we and the police already have, and would be more flexible.

‘Council officers as well as police would have the power to ask people to disperse.

‘We have a responsibility to protect residents from this kind of behaviour as they go about their day-to-day business, shopping or travelling to work.

‘We can’t put up with people loitering in groups drinking alcohol, shouting abuse, and harassing people for money.’

Anyone breaching the PSPO would be moved on from wherever they were creating problems, and would not be allowed back within 12 hours.

They would face a fixed penalty of up to £100 or a court fine of up to £1,000.

The PSPO would cover harassment and other alarming or distressing behaviour linked to drink or drugs.

To have your say on the survey, either go to the town hall and fill in a hard copy, or go to surveymonkey.co.uk/r/PSPOGosport before October 6.

The decision on the PSPO will be made at a borough council meeting on October 17 at the town hall, 6pm.