Brexit must be a ‘success’ says Fareham MP hopeful

THREE candidates vying to be elected in the general election have set out their stall.

Suella Fernandes is set to stand again for the Conservatives in Fareham.

Matthew Winnington, a Portsmouth city councillor, will challenge her for the Lib Dems and Miles Grindley is representing the Green Party.

Miss Fernandes said: ‘It is a real privilege to represent the people of Fareham, so I am delighted to have been re-selected by Fareham Conservative Association for the general election. I will be spending the next few weeks putting across a positive message about my record as a local MP and what I want to do moving forward.’

She added: ‘I want to make a success of Brexit.’

Cllr Winnington said: ‘The plan for us is to show that the Lib Dems are the real only alternative to the Tories in Fareham. I want to provide a voice for the public.’

Mr Grindley said: ‘There are many issues across the area that is being ignored by the Tories. Fareham is a beautiful place with a tremendous character.’