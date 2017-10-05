By-election date announced after Fareham deputy mayor resigns

Have your say

A BY-ELECTION for the Stubbington ward on Fareham Borough Council will be held on November 9.

It follows the resignation of Conservative councillor and town deputy mayor Chris Wood last month.

Details of candidates standing for election will be published on the council’s website no later than 4pm on October 17.

The election of a deputy mayor for the rest of the 2017/18 municipal year is on the agenda of the next full council meeting on October 12.

Last week The News reported how a taxi company complained Mr Wood allegedly said he would withdraw its licence for refusing him service.