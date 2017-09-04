Calls for action as families struggle to feed children during the summer holidays

PARENTS across Portsmouth need more support to feed their children during the summer holidays, say politicians and charity workers.

Councillors and charity workers have backed a parliamentary bill that would place a legal duty on local authorities to provide free meals and activities for children in the summer months.

The news comes just a few weeks after a food bank in North End ran out of supplies after a surge in demand from families.

Community Food Connection, which has been working with supermarket chain Tesco to provide meals for children over the school holidays, says that it has provided more than 11 million meals nationwide – with 37,798 of those in Portsmouth.

Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Ken Ellcome said: ‘Holiday hunger has become a real issue for families on lower incomes.

‘I am so proud to see something like this happening in Portsmouth, and with local businesses getting involved and offering free produce and services to those in need, we can all help to make a positive difference in the area.’

Gail Baird helps to run Food Portsmouth, which has also been offering free lunches at six adventure playgrounds in the city during the summer holidays.

She said: For many families, providing those extra meals during school holidays can be a real struggle.

‘The scheme enables those children entitled to free school meals to continue receiving a filling, hot meal during the school holidays, in a fun, social and active environment.

‘But the truth is, between us and the food banks in the city, we cannot stop this sort of thing – we need help from local authorities.’