Artwork sent to secretary of state

ARTWORK produced by students at Brockhurst Primary School has been given to the secretary of state for international development Priti Patel.

The pupils created the art as part of the Send My Friend to School campaign – which has been running since 2005.

The scheme encourages pupils to consider issues such as access for children with disabilities, gender equality and sanitation.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage presented the artwork to the secretary of state. She said: ‘This is a really exciting project that encourages children in to the UK to consider the value of education.’