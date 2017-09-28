MP backs new rail scheme

Have your say

AN MP has shown her support for a rail scheme which would see direct services running to London Paddington via Heathrow.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has written to the Secretary of State for Transport supporting Heathrow Southern Railway Limited’s proposed Southern Rail Access Scheme.

The scheme would offer direct services from Basingstoke to London Paddington and Old Oak Common in north-west London via Heathrow, and is classified as ‘very high value for money’ by the Department for Transport.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘This is an imaginative project that would ease motorway congestion, deliver reliable journey times and support local and national businesses, by boosting connectivity with a major, international transport hub.’