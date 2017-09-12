Change of date for public consultation

A CORPORATE strategy consultation event has been postponed.

The public event, hosted by Fareham Borough Council, was planned for Saturday, September 16 in Stubbington Village Centre, but will now be held on Monday, September 18 from 10am until 1pm, in the same location.

The Corporate Strategy sets out the council’s priorities for the next five years which included providing housing choices, protecting and enhancing the environment and leisure opportunities for health and fun.

For more information visit fareham.gov.uk/have_your_say/consultations/corporatestrategy.aspx.