City MP expresses support over London terror attack

A CITY MP has expressed his support to those caught up in the Parsons Green terrorist incident in London yesterday.

Police launched a manhunt after 22 people were treated in hospital following the detonation of a bomb aboard a packed London Underground train at 8.20am.

The incident happened on the District line service at Parsons Green station in West London. An investigation is under way.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP said: ‘My thoughts and prayers are with those at Parsons Green injured this morning and my thanks, as ever, to the emergency services for their bravery in responding today. Terrorism will never defeat our great nation or undermine Britain’s values.’