City to host Question Time

BBC POLITICS show Question Time is returning to Portsmouth later this month.

Host David Dimbleby will be joined by a panel of guests for the programme, which is being held at Portsmouth High School.

The episode will be shown on October 26.

The topical debate show has been broadcast since the 1970s, and features politicians from at least three political parties on each show.

Audience members are invited to submit questions before the show, with a few asked to read one out on air.

The city previously hosted the show in 2013, which featured Lib Dem MP Ed Davey, in 2012, 2008 and 2004.

The 2008 episode featured Brexit secretary David Davies and former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.