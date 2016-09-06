Commission publishes its boundary findings

FINAL recommendations for new electoral arrangements for Hampshire County Council have been published.

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England yesterday published where it thinks new boundaries for each county electoral division across Hampshire should be drawn.

The recommendations propose that Hampshire should be represented by 78 county councillors in the future: the same as the current arrangement.

The recommendations also propose that those councillors should represent 74 single-member electoral divisions and two two-member electoral divisions across the county.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said, ‘We are extremely grateful to people who took the time and effort to send us their views.’

Full details are available online at lgbce.org.uk.