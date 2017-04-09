Community action team to host meetings over 6,000-home plan near Fareham

PEOPLE looking to attend one of the meetings about a 6,000-home town are urged to ensure they get tickets in advance.

Fareham Borough Council is running four community action team (CAT) meetings both this and next month to discuss plans for the new town of Welborne.

Meetings at Ferneham Hall on April 26, Knowle Village Hall on May 5 and Wickham Centre on May 8 are non-ticketed.

However, the meeting at Funtley Social Club on April 28 from 6pm to 7.30pm is ticketed.

Those looking to attend should email consultation@fareham.gov.uk to get hold of them.