Conservative MPs will face no criminal charges over allegations of election spending irregularities

No criminal charges are to be brought against Conservative MPs or officials in relation to allegations of spending irregularities in the 2015 general election campaign, the Crown Prosecution Service has announced.

One file, relating to the victorious Tory candidate in Thanet South, Craig Mackinlay, remains under consideration.

But the CPS cautioned that this should not be taken as an indication of whether charges will be brought in this case, which was referred more recently than the others.

The CPS head of special crime Nick Vamos said that prosecutors considered files from 14 police forces, but determined that - while spending returns may have been inaccurate - there was insufficient evidence to prove that any candidate or agent was dishonest.

Mr Vamos said: ‘We reviewed the files in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors and have concluded the tests in the Code are not met and no criminal charges have been authorised.’