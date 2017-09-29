Council backs down from finding partner

Have your say

A COUNCIL is no longer looking for a partner to help it develop 6,000-home new town Welborne.

Fareham Borough Council is ending its bid to appoint a creative ‘delivery partner’ for Welborne.

It follows the announcement that Buckland Development Ltd (BDL) formally completed the purchase of Dean Farm on September 22, which means it now owns 90 per cent of the land required for Welborne.

Leader of the council, Cllr Sean Woodward said: ‘Since February 2016 the council has worked towards securing the comprehensive development of Welborne.

‘This included taking appropriate actions towards achieving comprehensive voluntary land assembly to allow the project to proceed.

‘I am delighted that our strategy has proved successful and we can now move on.

‘We are very much look forward to working closely with Buckland Development in delivering our vision of a Garden Village of which Fareham can be justly proud.’