Council begins its update of electoral register

A DISTRICT council is reminding residents to make sure they are registered to vote as it updates its electoral list.

Havant Borough Council is currently in the process of sending out registration forms to every household in the borough as it updates its list of local electors.

Residents are expected to confirm their details are correct or to amend them.

This can be done either by returning the paper form or by going online using the security codes provided on their form.

More than 85 per cent of eligible residents in the borough are already registered.