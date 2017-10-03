Search

Council bids for multi-million pound grant

A COUNCIL is hoping to get a grant of £10m to fund work on junction 10 of the M27.

Fareham Borough Council has made the bid to the Department for Communities and Local Government. It says will be the ‘final piece in the jigsaw’ to make the junction ‘all-ways’.

According to the council, the bid has the support of the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership, Hampshire County Council, Suella Fernandes MP for Fareham and George Hollingbery, MP for Meon Valley.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council Cllr Seán Woodward said: ‘I was delighted to add my endorsement to a bid that is widely supported.

‘Securing funding to ensure this infrastructure is in place upfront will unlock any barriers to the housing requirements for the area and ensure timely delivery of housing and Welborne Garden Village.

‘We look forward to working with the government and all interested parties to get Britain building.’