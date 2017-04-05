Council is seeking feedback on licensing

RESIDENTS are invited to give their feedback on a council’s new licensing policies.

Portsmouth City Council has launched two consultations to gauge public opinion on its draft policy for licensing alcohol sales, entertainment venues and sale of hot food or drink after 11pm at night, and on its draft policy for licensing gambling premises.

The draft documents set out the proposals for the council’s licensing objectives in both areas and how it will consider and decide applications alongside the government and Gambling Commission guidelines. Everyone has the opportunity to comment until 5pm on Friday, May 5.

Legally the council has to publish new licensing policies every five years for alcohol, entertainment and sale of hot food or drink after 11pm and every three years for gambling premises and the consultation is part of this process.

To see the documents either search ‘consultation’ at portsmouth.gov.uk or visit the licensing department at the back of the Civic Offices.